Virgil van Dijk scored the game’s only goal as the Netherlands narrowly beat Belgium to reach the final four of the Nations League next year while Frances’ horrid run of form continued with another defeat against Denmark.

Needing to win by at least three goals in Amsterdam to leapfrog the Dutch for Group A4 lead, Belgium rolled out the best starting lineup possible but were equally matched by Louis van Gaal’s side in each department.

Belgium’s attacking prowess was on full display but their wastefulness cost them as Michy Batshauyi, Axel Witsel, Timothy Castagne and Amadou Onana all failed to find the target for their side

The goal finally came in the 73rd minute from a setpiece as Van Dijk beat his marker to head in the winner past Thibaut Courtois.

The win over Belgium means the Netherlands top their group with 16 points, six ahead of Belgium, and quality for the final four of the Nations League next year.

Meanwhile, Wales was relegated from this Group A4 after losing 1-0 to Poland at home. Karol Świderski scored the only goal of the game which meant Wales finished their six matches without a single win.

Over at Group A1, France narrowly avoided relegation despite losing 2-0 to Denmark. Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen scored once in the opening half as the Danes completed the double over the world champions, who have questions to answer ahead of defending their title in Qatar.

Croatia topped the group after beating Austria 3-1 to relegate them from Group A1.

Luxembourg, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan and Moldova also earned wins in their respective matches.