In a group involving Hungary, Germany and World Cup absentees Italy, not many would have predicted that it will be England who was relegated from their Nations League top tier but that was exactly what came to pass after their loss to Italy at the San Siro.

Needing a win to maintain any hopes of staying up after their struggles in this year’s competition, England slumped to another limp 1-0 defeat against Italy.

In a game with rare chances, Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal in the 68th minute for Italy to leave England guaranteed to finish bottom of Nations League A Group 3.

It was the nature of the goal which will not sit well with Gareth Southgate as a hopeful long ball forward from Leonardo Bonucci made its way to Raspadori who was allowed to take it down on the edge of the box and fire into the far corner past the despairing dive of Pope.

After the game, Southgate was booed by the contingent of visiting fans as he went to applaud them as England looks for answers just months out from the world cup.

Meanwhile, Roberto Mancini’s new-look side will now look to qualify for the semifinals next year after retaining their spot at the top of the group.

Germany was another casualty in the other Group A3 clash against Hungary as Ádám Szalai scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute to send them top of the group.

Italy and Hungary will face each other in the final match of the cycle with Germany set to take on England in the last game before the Qatar World Cup.