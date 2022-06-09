Belgium got off the board in the Nations League with a 6-1 demolition of Poland while the Netherlands, Ukraine, and Scotland also registered wins in their matches.

Coming off a lackluster performance against the Dutch, Belgium needed a response and it came emphatically at home at Poland’s expense.

Robert Lewandowski put his transfer saga off the pitch on hold, to put the visitors in front in the 28th minute.

But that was all the joy the Polish fans were going to get as Belgium equaled things in the 42nd minute through Axel Witsel.

The flood gates opened in the second half as Kevin de Bryune, Leandro Tossard x2, Leaner Dendonker, and Loïs Openda all scored to complete the route.

The win takes Belgium to second on the Nations League, League A Group 4 table.

Leaders of the group, the Dutch, added another win to their name against Wales.

Wales, who recently qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years, were probably caught off-guard while still in a celebratory mood.

Teun Koopmeiners put the visitors ahead in the second half only for the hosts to strike back in the 92nd minute through Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Just when it seemed like they would end up with a point, Wout Weghorst popped up with a 94th-minute winner.

Ukraine put their World Cup qualification failure behind them to get their Nations League campaign off to a winning start against the Republic of Ireland.

Viktor Tsygankov scored the only goal of the game in the 47th minute.

Scotland also notched a 2-0 win against Armenia at home.