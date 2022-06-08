National workshop on radiographic techniques concludes at UVAS

The two-day national workshop on ‘Radiography Imaging Techniques in Small Animals’ organized by the Pet Centre of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) concluded at city campus here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons of the workshop while Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Renowned Vet Clinician from Canada/UVAS Alumni Dr Shahid Naseer, Incharge Pet Centre Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Dr Uzma Farid Durrani, Dr Hammad Rasheed, Dr Ziaullah Mughal and a number of participants from different institutions and representative of pharmaceutical industry were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the importance of X-ray for diagnosis of pet animal disease. He advised participants of training to work hard with full dedication and provide the best veterinary services to pet owners.

Dr Shahid Naseer spoke about the importance and techniques of X-ray while Prof Dr Asim Khalid spoke about the objectives of workshop.

The aims of workshop were to train the participants/pet practitioners with the latest practical knowledge & techniques of radiographic and imparting hands-on experience to professionals.Various aspects related to basics of radiology & its clinical importance, abdominal, thoracic/urogenital/contrast/skeletal radiography and clinical interpretation, advanced diagnostic imaging techniques in veterinary clinical practice and hands-on training on the use of digital X-ray unit & radiographic were discussed during the two-day workshop.