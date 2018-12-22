National workingwomen day observed

The National Working Women Day was observed on Saturday (today) to recognized the struggle of working women to secure a dignified and respectful working environment.

The day was declared in December 2010 in recognition of working women’s struggle to secure a dignified and respectful working environment.

The day is also celebrated to acknowledge the economic contribution made by women to the country, PTV news reported.

In his message on the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said PTI government is fully committed to include women in the mainstream of national development.

He said dream of empowering women would be materialized in the new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Usman Buzdar said the rights given to women by Islam are unprecedented having no other example in history.—APP

