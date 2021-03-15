National Women Football Championship suspended after player contracts COVID-19

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has placed the 13th National Women’s Football Championship (NFWC) on hold after a player from Karachi United tested positive for coronavirus.

The PFF stated that any club or team that has had direct or indirect interaction, will get their squad tested for COVID-19. The federation has confirmed that it will offer financial aid to all teams for getting tested.

“KU has been recommended to get their whole team checked … both first- and second-contact teams have been told to have their squads tested,” said a PFF spokesperson.

Karachi United was scheduled to play Masha United on Tuesday. However, for the time being, a PFF representative announced that these two matches would not take place as planned.