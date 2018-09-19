National Wildlife Policy draft finalized

The Ministry of Climate Change has finalized work on the draft of the country’s first National Wildlife Policy 2018 to be approved from the Federal Cabinet. The goal of this policy is to maintain and improve the health and diversity of wildlife heritage including species, habitats and associated protected areas across the country to promote sustainable use of wildlife for the benefit of present and future generations.

The National Policy on Wildlife 2018 provides the direction and framework to conserve our wildlife heritage and use it sustainably in the face of increasingly complex challenges now and in the future.

It will also forms part of Pakistan’s contribution towards implementation of multilateral environmental agreements, particularly to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species of wild animals (CMS) and its subsidiary agreements on Siberian crane, marine turtles and birds of prey, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora (CITES) and Ramsar convention on wetlands of international importance.—APP

