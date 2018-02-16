National Water Policy needed on urgent basis: Sartaj

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz, Thursday, cautioned that water crisis would further aggravate in the coming years because of the climate change phenomenon. Therefore national water policy is urgently needed to provide an integrated framework for provincial governments to prepare their action plan for water conservation, water storage and use of improved techniques in the water sector.

While chairing first meeting of the committee constituted by the Council of Common Interests to review the National Water Policy here, Sartaj Aziz said that water was emerging as a major development and security issue for Pakistan.

The committee will hold another meeting after two weeks’ time to finalize first draft of the policy after incorporating the suggestions of members of the committee in the draft report.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad khan Laghari, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah, Chief Secretary KPK, Additional Chief Secretary Balochistan, Federal Secretary for Water Resources, Irrigation department Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and senior officials of the Federal and Provincial Governments.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad khan Laghari emphasized the importance of water efficiency and conservation strategies in the overall policy framework. Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Javed Ali Shah highlighted the role of provincial governments and other stakeholders, who have the primary responsibility of execution and implementation of the policy.