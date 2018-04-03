It is good to note that after all these long years, first-ever National Water Policy has been formulated after all and more importantly as well as appreciably the provinces have reached consensus over it in the just held meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in Islamabad. The important forum meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and it was attended, among others, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and perhaps for the first time by not so long ago inducted Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo while Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was represented by his Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and their coming together for a national purpose is quite commendable.

According to media, the CCI has reached consensus on the dire need for adopting the National Water Policy keeping in view the climate and rapidly depleting water resources in the country and it will be brought up before the next meeting of the CCI for a final approval after suggestions from the provinces have been duly incorporated in it.

The draft National Water Policy includes strategic initiatives and is reported to be in line with the National Climate Change Policy 2012, provides for creation of administrative bodies at the federal and provincial levels as well as a National Water Council and provincial water authorizes for ensuring improved coordination among all concerned regarding water resource management. This is yet another case after all these little more than 70 years, during which the national consensus continues to remain elusive among the provinces to build multi-purpose Kalabagh Dam to overcome increasing water resources shortage, better late than never.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

