National Tourism policy on cards

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has finalized a draft of National Tourism Policy. In this regard, PTDC consulted all the stakeholders including Pakistan Association of Tour Operators, Adventure Foundation of Pakistan and Travel Agents Association of Pakistan. According to an official PTDC, the policy aimed to induce the private sector both domestic and foreign by improving the packages of incentives and concessions for them and augmenting the existing infrastructure such as electricity, water, road and communications at various tourist resorts.

Tourism has played a significant role in the socio economic development of the country. Tourism ranks among the most important and fastest growing sectors of the service economy. Balochistan province is home to some of the most beautiful tourist’s destinations in Pakistan that attracts a great number of tourists every year. According to an official of Balochistan Tourism Directorate, Quaid-e-Azam residency with its lush green lawns, chinar trees and flower gardens commands a striking view of the whole valley.

Ziarat is a holiday resort amidst one of the largest and oldest Junipur forests in the world. It is said that some of the Junipur trees are as old as 5,000 years. A small valley Moola Chotok is considered one of most beautiful place in Balochistan situation at about 1,237 meters above sea level. The valley is about 80 kilometers from Khuzdar. It has very beautiful waterfalls which are sorounded by vigorous greenery and tall cliffs. The place is famous for its massive mountains, textured rocks, streams and hot spring which give the visitors a very delightful surprise.

Another beautiful waterfall Pir Ghaib is located near the famous Bolan valley. It is around 70 kilometers away from Quetta. The Pir Ghaib waterfall’s is a worth-seeing tourist destination which is a magnificent spot. Hingol National park is the largest park in Pakistan which is located on the Makran coast approximately 190 km from Karachi. The Sulaiman-Kirthar Mountain Ranges lie between Balochistan Plateau and the Indus Plain. The mountain ranges have beautiful parks and waters which provide a heavenly to the visitors. Khojak pass is an amazing water-clogged passage.

Astola Island Gwadar, which is also known as Jezira Haft Talar Satadip or the Island of the seven hills, is a small uninhabited island located in the Arabian Sea. The Urrak falls is a fathomable vacation spot for the people of Quetta and around.—INP