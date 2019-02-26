National Tenpin Bowling C’ship from March 23

Islamabad

National Tenpin Bowling Championship will be held at Leisure Bowling City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi from March 23.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary Ijaz-ur-Rehman said all arrangements for the championship will be finalized in the organizing committee meeting to be held on March 10.

“A total of 10 events will be held in the championship including professional singles, doubles and team event, women singles, inter university, inter medical college, inter school, media, army officers (Shaheed) families event, deaf and under-12 boys and girls,” he said.

Ijaz, who will be defending the men singles title in the championship, said bowlers from Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Balochistan, Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be participating in the tournament. “The draws of the championship will be opened on March 22 and the championship will be played on knock out basis under World Tenpin Bowling Association (WTBA) rules,” he said and added the championship will close on March 30.

He said International Malaysian coach Amjad Mehmood will be coming to Pakistan on March 16 and will impart training to the players in different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta till March 30 and will depart to Malaysia on March 31.—APP

