Due to its role as the National leader of the Accountancy profession, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP/ the Institute) has shared a close relationship with the Government of Pakistan. The Institute with its commitment to serve public interest has always supported efforts to secure country’s prosperity by advising the government on public policy that simultaneously serves all the stakeholders. The Institute’s Committee on Fiscal Laws, headed by Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, taking cognizance of various taxation issues hindering growth of the economy, is organizing a full day National Tax Conference in March 2019 at Islamabad. Finance Minister has accepted to be the Chief Guest. Other senior officials have also been invited from the Ministry of Finance, FBR, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries, Engineering Development Board and Chief of respective Provincial Tax Authorities. Stakeholders representing industry in Pakistan including, Pakistan Business Council (PBC), FPCCI, OICCI and Tax Bar Associations, have also been invited.

