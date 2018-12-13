National T20 cup: Lahore white beat Islamabad

Multan

Lahore Region white defeated Islamabad region after a tough competition with 22 runs only in National T20 cricket cup match here on Wednesday.

Lahore Region white won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 167 runs for loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Salman Butt scored 63 runs, Kamran Akmal 54 and Saif Babar added 28 runs in the total.

Adeel Malik and Junaid Khan from Islamabad took one wicket each. Islamabad team could score 145 runs for loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Abid Ali remained highest scorer with 30 runs. Umaid Asif and Ammad Butt from Lahore white took two wickets each while Wahab Riaz took one wicket. Kamran Akmal was declared man of the match.

Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan were performed as umpires, Iqbal Sheikh referee. Muhammed Akbar official scorer. —APP

