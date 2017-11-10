National T-20 tournament from Nov 11

Lahore

The National T-20 Cup cricket tournament will commence from November 11 at Rawalpindi under the aegis of Pakistan Cricket Board.

Eight teams namely Karachi, Region Whites, Faisalabad Region, Lahore Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Peshawar Region, FATA Region, Rawalpindi Region and Islamabad Region will participate in the tournament, said a spokesman for the PCB here on Thursday. Each team will play seven matches in the tournament with four top teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The first match will start at 12pm and second match will start at 4pm daily. The final will be played on Nov 26.

Following cash prizes will be awarded to the notable performers of the event.—APP