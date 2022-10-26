Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that National Stadium in Karachi will be renamed after the board signed a naming rights deal with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Pakistan’s largest stadium by capacity will henceforth be known as the National Bank Cricket Arena after NBP, a state-owned bank, signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the PCB.

This is first of its kind naming rights deal for a stadium in the country’s history.

“I want to welcome National Bank of Pakistan back in the PCB family after having supported Pakistan cricket in the past. NBP again partnering with the PCB is a great news as this reflects that prestigious organisations are willing to be associated with the Pakistan cricket brand as they see a lot of value in it for themselves” said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

NBP President & CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie said “We are delighted to partner with the Pakistan Cricket Board. The National Stadium, Karachi is one of the most iconic cricket venues in the world and has hosted some of the legends of all eras since Test cricket was first played there.

PCB had earlier hinted that its venues were up for commercial partnerships with National Stadium being renamed probably just the first in a long list soon. Besides the naming-rights agreement, both parties will also collaborate on sponsoring initiatives to promote and develop grassroots cricket across Pakistan.

National Stadium holds an esteemed place in Pakistan Cricket and is a mainstay for staging national and international contests.