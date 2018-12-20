National spirit imperative to realize dreams of country’s founding fathers: Air Chief

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday said it was imperative to develop national spirit and national will to realize the dreams of country’s founding fathers.

He was addressing the faculty and students of Air University Islamabad, where he had an interactive session on the topic “Importance of National Spirit in the Age of Globalization”.

The air chief said, “The age of globalization has brought many challenges for our nation and we have to face and overcome these challenges. To benefit from various positives of the phenomenon, we have to protect our values, culture, family structure, national spirit and patriotism.”

“If we want to excel in life we have to learn and adopt certain basic qualities such as tolerance, work ethics and better planning,” he added. Earlier, on arrival the air chief was received by Air University Vice Chancellor Air Vice Marshal (Retd), Faaiz Amir.

