National Socio Economy Registry Survey initiated

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

National Prosperity Survey [Qomi Khushhali Survey] has been initiated in Shikarpur with the close collaboration of Aurat Foundation to ascertain the poverty rate and collect the data of people under the banner of National Socio Economy Registry [NESR], here on Thursday.

Speaking with media men Riaz Ahmed Bhayo, the district coordinator Shikarpur, informed the journalists at Shikarpur Press Club that NESR has started its survey to collect the data of people like names of whole members of family including CNICs numbers, education, disease, disability, B form of Children, profession and other necessary information of the family to ascertain poverty rate and accurate statics.

Moreover, after collecting the information government could able to take decision to grant Benazir Income Support Card [BISP] Card, Watan Card, Health Card and other benefits to deserving persons while the information of every home of the country, Mohalla and town would be compiled with the help of latest techniques adding such survey had been conducted in 2010-11 and this is its second phase of the survey.

He appealed the people of Shikarpur to cooperate with survey teams for the larger interests of the nation.

