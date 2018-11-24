National security’s effective pursuit requires all-inclusive strategic framework: President

Staff Reporter

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that national security had become a very complex and multi-faceted undertaking for being no longer the exclusive domain of a selected few. “The effective pursuit of national security requires developing a strategic framework which encompasses all elements of national power,” the president said addressing a ceremony to award certificates to the successful participants of five-week long 20th National Security Workshop at the National Defence University here, according to an ISPR press release.

He appreciated the noteworthy suggestions made by the workshop related to different aspects of social reforms. The ceremony was attended by a number of civil and military dignitaries.

He congratulated the participants of the workshop on successful completion of the workshop on comprehensive national security.

The president commended the role of National Defence University in conducting the National Security Workshops for the benefit of such a wide range of leadership in the country. The workshop was attended by senators, members of National and Provincial assemblies, legislative assemblies of AJK, senior officers from the armed forces and public as well as private sectors.

The objective of the workshop was to comprehend the security environment and develop greater understanding of the different dimensions of national security and challenges faced by Pakistan.

