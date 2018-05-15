National security shouldn’t be put at stake for political point-scoring, urges PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday, urged opposition members not to put the country’s national security at stake for political point scoring.

“I can say with assurance that no one in Parliament has read the newspaper interview of the former premier of which a furore is being created,” he said while speaking in Parliament.

It is unacceptable that Nawaz is being termed a traitor, the premier asserted.

Explaining the controversy, Abbasi said the Indian media, for its own purposes, twisted Nawaz’s statement. “It is unfortunate that we followed their lead,” he lamented, wondering if we allow ourselves to be used by India.

“Party leaders should make statements based on facts,” he asserted.

Slamming the opposition, he said there is no truth in what they are saying, adding that Nawaz did not say or imply that the Mumbai attackers were sent from Pakistan deliberately. “However, India created that impression by misreporting the interview,” he said further.

Abbasi explained that the statement in question is not standalone but part of an interview.

He also reiterated that the subject matter is not something that only Nawaz has spoken about, saying that former president General Pervez Musharraf, former DG ISI Lt Gen Ahmed Shuja Pasha, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former NSA Maj Gen Mahmud Ali Durrani and former interior minister Rehman Malik have also delved on the subject.

The prime minister also said that they will never let their land be used against any other country.

He stated that this has been the policy since forever and will remain so.

The premier also said that a national truth and reconciliation commission can be made so the truth can come out.

Following the prime minister’s comments, the opposition parties staged a walkout in protest.