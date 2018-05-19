National Security should not be put at stake: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI : Former Information Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Memon on Saturday criticized statement of former PM, Nawaz Sharif about Mumbai Attacks and said one should not put national security on stake for politics.

Talking to the newsmen outside Accountability Court in 5.76 billion corruption case,

Sharjeel said that image of Pakistan is being harmed, which is not right.

Replying to a question asked by the journalist about his bail rejection by the Apex Court, Sharjeel Said what he can say? He said that Captain retried Safdar was granted bail in case of same nature

The reference stated that Memon illegally approved the release of official advertisements to the electronic media through pre-qualified advertising agencies without the completion of the due process.

The investigation showed that the advertising agencies paid lower prices to TV channels and claimed far higher amounts, even though they were entitled to just 15 percent agency commissions against the total bill.