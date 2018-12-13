National security, int’l law & local media’s role

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

NATIONAL security is a corporate term covering both national defence and foreign relations of a country with another State. It refers to the protection of a nation from attack or other danger by holding adequate armed forces and guarding State secrets. Specifically, national security means a circumstance that exists as a result of a military or defence advantage over any foreign nation or group of nations, or a friendly foreign relations position, or a defence position capable of successfully protesting hostile or destructive action. Given this perspective of the national security doctrine, Pakistan finds itself in an exigency of balancing legitimate national-security concerns vis-à-vis over-classification of public information/media responsibility. And yet for media outlets, the real problem involves the possession of classified information and to form a proper balance between national security and press freedom.

And it is also an established fact that national security has long been one of the preferred legal tools by which governments around the world, including democratic ones, illegitimately suppress the free flow of information and ideas. Though very often, national security restrictions are impermissibly vague or respond to statements which pose only a hypothetical risk of harm, making them ideal instruments of abuse to prevent the airing of unpopular ideas or criticism of government, but by no means it must be assumed that the media has the leverage to trespass the domain of national security since there is a critical juncture wherein there has to be a limit regarding the public access to information. But national security cannot be invoked as a reason for imposing limitations to prevent merely local or relatively isolated threats to law and order. Fairly speaking, national security cannot be used as a pretext for imposing vague or arbitrary limitations and may only be invoked when there exists adequate safeguards and effective remedies against abuse. According to this definition, restrictions on the basis of national security are only justifiable if they address a threat to the “existence of the nation or its territorial integrity or political independence.

In this context, international courts have tended to examine national security claims under the ‘necessity’ acid tests. Two key parameters that follow from their decisions, as well as from other international sources, are that statements may only be prohibited if 1) they were made with intent to cause harm to national security, and 2) there is a clear nexus between the statement and the likelihood of this harm occurring to national interests. It is recognised in international law that during acute emergencies, States may be unable to perform the careful balancing act normally required to justify a restriction on freedom of expression.

Even though article 4 of the ICCPR allows States to temporarily suspend some of their obligations under the Covenant, including Article 19 of the Johannesburg principles on national security, freedom of expression and access to information. In this context, there appears an inevitable need of a responsible media reporting in terms of national security interests. Walter Lippmann noted in his book Public Opinion Journalism does not point us toward truth since, as Lippmann understood, there is always a vast divide between truth and news. Ethical questions open journalism to the nebulous world of interpretation and philosophy, and for this reason journalists largely escape from ethical inquiry like a herd of frightened sheep. The bottom line is: real reporting, grounded in a commitment to justice and empathy, could have informed and empowered the public as we underwent a corporate dominance in today’s mainstream media. It could have stimulated a radical debate about structures, laws, privilege, power and justice.

Journalists, while they like to promote the image of themselves as fierce individualists, are in the end another species of corporate employees. They claim as their clients an amorphous public. They seek their moral justification in the service of this nameless, faceless mass and speak little about the vast influence of the power elite to shape and determine reporting. Reporting, while it is presented to the public as neutral, objective and unbiased, is always highly palatable to interpretive discourse. It is never wrong to say that it is defined by rigid stylistic parameters. Reporters begin with a collection of facts, statements, positions and anecdotes and then select those that create the balance permitted by the formula of daily journalism-rightly endorsed by the principle of objective journalism.

This utmost quest for access seems to have turned huge sections of the local press, along with most business reporters, into courtiers. The motive/urge to be included in press briefings and background interviews with government or business officials, as well as the want/urge for leaks and early access to official documents, obliterates and undermines journalistic autonomy. To curtail the expanding influence of corporate media, seems a brewing challenge in the present era of mass communication. The Article 19 of the Pakistan Constitution reads: Every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of the press, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, [commission of] or incitement to an offence.

Nonetheless, on the premise of national security, the media in developing and the developed world generally holds a prompt caution. Pakistan’s primary security challenges— are mainly regional — driven from the RAW-NDS formed terrorist networks’ mission of orchestrating an asymmetric warfare against stabilization of Pakistan. As for Pakistan’s national security vis-à-vis media role, our security policy mangers’ argument seems correctly valid—that given an organic link that exists between national security paradigm and that of a responsible media conduct, it is very important that our print and electronic media outlets must be highly vigilant while making the news reporting.

— The writer, an independent 'IR' researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

