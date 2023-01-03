National security depends on ‘economic security’: NSC calls for concrete steps to shore up economy

National security rests on economic security.

Concrete steps to be taken, including the balancing of imports and tackling illegal currency transfers abroad.

“Zero tolerance” for terrorism in Pakistan

Terrorism to be tackled with the full force of the state.



Islamabad: The idea of “national security” depends upon the idea of “economic security”, and without economic self-reliance and independence, national sovereignty and dignity come under pressure, says the National Security Committee (NSC), which called for concrete steps to shore up the economy of Pakistan.

The second session of the 40th meeting of the NSC met on Monday under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with high-level civil and military officials attending the huddle, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, three service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies. Interestingly, it was the second meeting of the NSC in less than a week, as the last NSC huddle had come on Friday.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the ongoing economic situation, as a result of which the lower and middle-class sections are facing challenges, was undertaken.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office after the meeting stated that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the Committee on the government’s road map for economic stability, which includes discussions with international financial institutions and exploration of other economic sources based on mutual interest.

The meeting agreed that a “consensus” should be reached on the road map and rapid economic recovery after consultation with all the stakeholders.

“The committee agreed on concrete measures to strengthen the economy, including balancing imports and tackling illegal currency transfers abroad,” the statement read.

The meeting decided that “special focus” would be given to increasing agricultural production and the manufacturing sector to ensure food security, import substitution, and employment opportunities. It decided that economic policies based on public interest and welfare would be the “first priority”, the fruits of which would benefit common people.

On rising terror wave

The National Security Committee (NSC) also undertook a brief inspection of the current security situation in the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In line with the agreements reached in its last meeting, the NSC reiterated its commitment to “zero tolerance” for terrorism in Pakistan and reiterated its commitment to rooting out all forms of terrorism.

“Terrorism will be tackled with the full force of the state. State rule will be ensured on every inch of Pakistan’s land,” the NSC pledged.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz emphasized that according to the National Action Plan (NAP) and the National Internal Security Policy, the federal and provincial governments will lead the fight against terrorism.

The armed forces vowed to provide a “solid deterrence” in ensuring a conducive and safe environment for the social and economic development of the people of Pakistan.

“Provincial apex committees are being restored while the capacity of law enforcement and counter-terrorism agencies will be brought up to the required standards,” the meeting further decided.