National Savings to launch overseas Pak savings certificates

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Savings, along with their Advisors – EY Ford Rhodes and HaidermotaBNR, recently organized a pre-bid conference at Movenpick Hotel, engaging the local and international banks for selection of the Manager to the Issue (MTI) for the upcoming product, designed specifically for the Overseas Pakistanis.

The government has decided to launch a retail bond, under the platform of National Savings, called Overseas Pakistanis Savings Certificates (OPSCs). OPSC will be a script-less retail certificate offered in both the US Dollar and Pak-Rupee currencies, which are initially being launched in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

National Savings desires to hire the services of a bank or financial institution, which has comprehensive experience and robust operations, along with custody-business and strong compliance mechanism, besides extensive local presence across Pakistan. After the hiring of the proposed MTI, the OPSCs product is expected to be launched by May 2018 in various target markets.

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) of EY Ford Rhodes-Huzefa Mazahir, briefed the participants about the salient features of the OPSCs and comprehensively described the objectives that National Savings aspires to achieve through hiring of the MTI for this innovative financial instrument. Later, Ali Akbar from HaidermotaBNR commented on the legal aspects of the proposed product.

The Director General, National Savings-Zafar Masud, responded to the queries raised by the participants and clarified the issues relating to this new scheme by National Savings. He further described the process of OPSCs product-structuring, as the first-of-its-kind instrument in the financial world while elaborating on its professional processes and managerial operations undertaken by National Savings.

In the end, Masud thanked all the participants representing the World Bank, Standard Chartered, DIB Pakistan, UBL, MCB, Samba Bank, Pakistan Stock Exchange and other financial institutions, for joining the Pre-Bid Conference Call.