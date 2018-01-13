National Savings enters into next digital age

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Savings continues moving ahead on its reform agenda and enters into Digital Age by launch of mobile application “QoumiBachat Digital” for its investors. The mobile application will help National Savings investors and will enable them to view up-to-date Certificate and Account Balances, access product-wise investment details, get SMS and Email Alerts on any transactions in the accounts/certificates, view transactional history and Account Statements, search the Draw Results of the Prize Bonds and save Prize Bond numbers for future draws. National Savings customers will be ultimate beneficiaries of the mobile application. The “QoumiBachat Digital” will be available in both the Urdu and English language versions for the ease of National Savings investors. Currently, National Savings has 223 branches and 70% data automated/ online whilst remaining data is in the process of being automated/ online.

The mobile application is a Non-financial version on the online branches and its version with financial transactions along with numerous other features will be introduced in the next phase.

In addition to this, National Savings has launched state of the art Call Center which is backed by a Computerized Complaint Resolution System. The call center can be accessed through 051-9226635 and all the complaints of the customers will be tracked till their final resolution.

Through such technology-based innovative initiatives, National Savings has transformed itself from a manually-run organization to a digital financial platform where quality service delivery through use of technology and digitization will be ensured.

Over a period of time, particularly in the last 10 years, National Savings has emerged as an effective vehicle for Financial Inclusion and a provider of Social Security Net to the deserving sections of the society.