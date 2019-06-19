National Responsibility & Gwadar under CPEC

Naveed Aman Khan

FAR from economic centres geographically, the small city of Gwadar is located in south-western Balochistan. It is ending and starting point of CPEC. Being the coastal point it has its extra ordinary significance. Balochistan has always been very important for regional as well as international players. Long coastal belt of Balochistan has made this province the most important than any other. Balochistan and eventually Gwadar has long been underdeveloped due to multiple reasons but fortunately now the things have changed. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has started changing the fate of Balochistan though very slowly because this province can’t make brisk progress unless the Government of Pakistan pays keen attention on its basic issues. That is why for the development of Balochistan notable funds in federal budget 2019-20 have been allocated. Because of CPEC road networks and industrial zones have already commenced development of the province.

The development of Gwadar Port will directly benefit Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan under the bilateral China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Gwadar is a city of some four hundred thousand inhabitants. Massive recent industrialisation under CPEC will have a great impact not only on the city population but also on the whole of the province. The Gwadar Free Zone would have the capacity to generate at least fifty thousand direct jobs in this remote city. Since the launch of CPEC, a significant change has happened and it brought second life to the port city. Before CPEC, even law and order situation of the province was very weak. After the commencement of comprehensive projects of CPEC, it has been greatly controlled. Now people come freely to Gwadar not only for investment opportunities, but also for tourism purpose. People in the area have a greater hope about the future of Gwadar now. The engine of economic development of Gwadar emanates from the Gwadar Port.

With the operationalisation of the Gwadar Port, the city now has its own university and its own vocational training institutes. Along with Chinese counterparts Pakistan has made comprehensive plan about the future of Gwadar. Gwadar is the port free zone. Pakistan has started implementing all other factors which can greatly facilitate the port and free zone development such as internet connectivity, water provision, city development, power plants, Gwadar International Airport. Initiating mega projects in Pakistan were not so much in practice before CPEC, but the Corridor brought many mega projects in the country. Many energy and industrialisation projects are being set up. Gradually the institutions in Pakistan will be familiar with the big projects. In earlier phase of CPEC, it was very difficult to conceive, plan, process and get approval for big projects, but now things are moving smoothly.

The Gwadar port was very important for Balochistan and thus entire Pakistan, as it had great potential to become the second biggest port city after Karachi and rise as one of the country’s commercial, financial and economic centres. The federal government had a long-term master plan for Gwadar, under which it would plan the city to make it one of the best tourist sites of the country. Balochistan is remote from the federal capital. Its fate is changing because of Gwadar. The city is attracting investors not only from all over Pakistan, but also neighbouring countries. Gwadar is opening up trade in Pakistan ever since it became part of CPEC. The port’s development and its cargo handling facilities have enhanced its potential to become one of the largest ports in the region enabling it to attract not only the transhipment, but also the transit trade.

Government of Pakistan will have to develop Gwadar on international level. It will have to provide education, health, drinking water, earning opportunities and foolproof security to the population of Gwadar and thus the province. Any level of irresponsibility and inability will cause serious damage to this worthy project of CPEC. China has already invested US $ 64 billion in CPEC but the internal development of Gwadar and the Province is responsibility of the Government of Pakistan. For its internal development we need not wait for financial support of any country as it is the responsibility of Pakistan. Unfortunately we ourselves have never paid serious attention to address matters and miseries of this entire region of Balochistan but now provincial and federal governments have started paying attention towards it.