National regulations must be in line with global protocols: Biotech experts

Abid Saeed

Industry experts believe that the misalignment can severely impact the introduction of technologies in the country and adversely affect our grain trade and there is a need to align our national regulations in line with global protocols, and facilitate the regulatory processes for the industry to seek their grain trade approvals

Since the mid-twentieth century, the rise of modern technology has been accompanied by the establishment of global regulatory regimes to regulate and monitor scientific advancements in the world. Biotechnology being one of the most significant areas of technological development, is also regulated through a systematic process of risk assessment and management of international protocols.

In this regard, the key international law for ensuring an enabling environment for biotechnological advancements is the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). It is international treaty governing the biotechnology research and commercialization which aims to ensure the conservation of biodiversity, the sustainable use of the different components of biodiversity and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising from the utilization of genetic resources.

It was enacted on December 29, 1993 and to date has 196 parties (168 signatures). The CBD is governed by the Conference of Parties (COP), which meets every two years; the fourteenth meeting (COP14) will take place towards the end of 2018 in Egypt. There are also two international agreements which fall under the CBD:

First one is Cartagena Protocol on Bio-safety, which entered into force on September11, 2003. It is a legally binding global protocol and it contributes to ensure safe transfer, handling and use of living modified organisms (LMOs) created through modern biotechnology.

The protocol requires that decisions on proposed imports be based on risk assessments. It promotes international cooperation to help developing countries acquire resources, build their capacity to use biotechnology safely, and regulate it efficiently.

Second one is the Nagoya Protocol which provides a transparent legal framework for the effective implementation of one of the three objectives of the CBD ‘the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising out of the utilization of genetic resources’.

Enacted on October 12, 2014, 90 days after the deposit of the fiftieth instrument of ratification, this is expected to create greater legal certainty and transparency for both providers and users of genetic resources by establishing more predictable conditions for access to genetic resources and helping to ensure benefit-sharing when genetic resources leave the country by providing the genetic resources

Pakistan signed and ratified the CBD in 1994, and subsequently also signed CPB in 2001. However, Pakistan took a long time for consultations with all stakeholders for promulgating the Pakistan Bio-safety Rules and Guidelines in 2005 under Section 31 of the Pakistan Environment Protection Act.

Since the introduction of these guidelines, there have been no review to incorporate the regulatory advancements and obligations arising out of international biotechnology regimes.

In addition, Bio-safety Guidelines 2005 mainly provide a regulatory framework for approval of Genetically Modified(GM) crops cultivated locally. There are no explicit regulations for approval of GM grain imported in country. Globally there are two separate regulatory systems i.e. cultivation approvals for local cultivation of GM crops and Food & Feed (FFP) approvals for import of GM grain.