National polio immunization campaign from today

Islamabad

A four-day countrywide last polio immunization drive of year 2018 will start from Monday to vaccinate over 38 million children of under five year of age.

During the drive, around 270,000 Sehat Muhafiz will take part in the door-to-door drive to administer anti-polio drops to children in different parts of the country.

Prime Minister Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta said reaching and vaccinating every child was not easy task but the government was committed to ensure that no more children suffer from the incurable disease.

He invited every countryman to come forward and play role for success of polio immunization drive making Pakistan free from polio virus.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp