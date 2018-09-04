National Planting drive

The Registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Syed Asad Raza Abidi planted a sapling at the Model School of the University on Monday.

Dr Abidi planted the sapling to initiate the National Plantation Drive at the Model School.

Speaking on the occasion, the Registrar said that plants are indeed the life adding that every tree with it brings fresh air and insurance of the continuity of life. With this sapling a long chain of plantation has been initiated at the Model School with all Faculty Members and students participating in it, he added.—APP

