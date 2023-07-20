Majlis Ulema Pakistan Balochistan National Paigham-e-Pakistan Peace Conference” was held at the Press Club Quetta under the auspices of the Chairman Central Royat Hilal Committee Pakistan Khatib and Imam Badshahi Masjid Lahore Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan Peace Ambassador Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Leaders of Islamic schools of thought and prominent scholars, well-known social figures, businessmen and journalists participated and addressed the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that Pakistan is united and will always remain united against the enemy powers.

The evil agenda will not be allowed to succeed.

We can defeat the enemy only by becoming a united nation.

Enemy forces want to weaken us by fighting and creating chaos, their aim is to succeed in their evil agenda and conspiracies which we will not allow to succeed.

Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad while addressing said that unity is our religious and faith capital, we are all Muslims and read the same word, Pakistan was achieved on the basis of Kalima Tayyaba, Pakistan is the fortress of the world of Islam.

More than ever, we need unity and stability and inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony.

We have to defeat the enemy through our unity and internal stability.

On this occasion, I would like to request the scholars to keep an eye on the plots of the enemy during Muharram, and thwart every plot of chaos and instability through unity and national unity.

To keep everyone united, I thank you for your love and sincerity.

I have seen that the people of Balochistan have ideal sincerity and love in their hearts.

The people of Balochistan are zealous, honest and patriotic.

Peace, inter-Muslim unity, religious harmony, respect for humanity and the promotion of Paigham-e-Pakistan” are the most important need of the hour.

It is the common responsibility of all of us to publicize the code of conduct that has been prepared and for the promotion of the message of Pakistan, scholars should create awareness from the pulpit of their mosques.

Respect for the Companions of the Prophets (PBUH) and respect of Ahlul Bayt Athar is the focus of our devotion.

Unity between Muslims should be demonstrated for the establishment of peace in Muharram, which is the need of the hour.

Army has strengthened the defense of the country by making unprecedented sacrifices and the prayers of the entire nation are with our brave armed forces, the young men of the Pakistan forces have been martyred in Zhob, we pay our respects to them.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that Israel’s interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs is an absolute violation of the resolution that Israel presented in Geneva against Pakistan.

The violation of human rights in Pakistan, was discussed today on international level.

This forum strongly condemns Israel’s resolution and the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and asks Israel to respond to the massacre of Muslims inside Palestine and human rights.

Give an account of what he is doing, not only Pakistan but the entire Muslim Ummah is united against Israeli aggression.

Addressing the conference, other speakers said that the scholars will make every sacrifice for the country’s security and will not allow the enemy to succeed and they said that they will not allow India and Modi’s evil agenda to succeed in Pakistan.