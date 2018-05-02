National moot on early childhood begins today

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold second national conference on early childhood care and Education (ECCE) here on Wednesday. The event is the part of series of conferences and seminars being arranged by the University on regular basis to address the society-related issues, said a press release.

It is the second such activity being organized by the University in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders.

The proposed event will provide a forum to ECCE stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field of early childhood care, development and education.

According to the Faculty of Education, the conference will envisage for re-conceptualizing the concept of ECCE keeping in view the current practices, challenges and trends at national/global level.—APP

Related