National looters giving lectures on good governance!

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday said those who robbed the nation and filled their personal coffers with national kitty were now giving lectures on democracy and governance.

In a statement in response to the press conference of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said Zardari and his party had nothing to do with democracy and politics.

Murad Saeed said the PPP has committed the latest fraud during the senate elections. He said Bilawal’s father spent billions of rupees from investors to tarnish parliament’s image.

The minister said the opposition parties were fighting with each other but they wanted to block the path of development of the nation. He said they did not tolerate emerging economy and prosperity of the nation.

Taking a jibe at Asif Zardari, he said those who got the nickname of Mr. Ten, Twenty and Sixty percent from the world media would suggest ways to manage the economy.