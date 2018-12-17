National Library to be completed till Dec 31

Rawalpindi

The newly constructed National Library, Liaquat Bagh would be completed till December 31. Talking to APP, Finance Officer of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Shahzad Gondal said it is public entity and after the construction, it would provide better facilities in the library for students and other visitors. He informed that it would be completed in due time as funds had lapsed as it could not be utilized till December 31. Earlier, the library was established in 1873 during the British rule when it had 1,000 books and 25 members.

It gradually grew into a centre of excellence and got its separate building on Murree Road near Liaquat Bagh. Currently, the library has 50,000 books which are now gathering dust in the (MCR) offices and over 7,000 members and other visitors have no other option but to stay at homes.—APP

