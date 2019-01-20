National Library Liaquat Bagh to be opened for public

Rawalpindi

The newly constructed National Library, Liaquat Bagh will be opened for public by the end of this month. Talking to APP, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Finance Officer Shahzad Gondal said it is public entity and after the construction, it would provide better facilities to students and other visitors. He informed that it would be completed in due time.

Earlier, the library was established in 1873 during the British rule when it had 1,000 books and 25 members. It gradually grew into a centre of excellence and got its separate building on Murree Road near Liaquat Bagh. Currently, the library has 50,000 books and over 7,000 members.—APP

