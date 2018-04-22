National kitty may lose 50pc of direct taxes

Ongoing electricity breakdowns

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Industrialists have urged the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief of the Army Staff to take serious note of the current situation otherwise the Government would lose 50 percent of direct taxes due to the closure of a large number of export-oriented units following power breakdowns and load-shedding in the metropolis.

This was stated by the President of SITE Association, Jawed Bilwani who chaired an extraordinary general meeting at the SITE Association of Industry here on Saturday.

Industrialists attended in large number and were very vocal and asked the President to take strict and legal steps against the Federal and Provincial government.

Industrialists were very expressive, showed serious concerns and reacted strongly to load shedding which is making impossible to survive in these economic conditions.

Industrialists showed their readiness to close their factories for an indefinite period however they were of the view that the success of such step lies in complete unity and harmony of all industries and industrial estates of Karachi.

Participants showed their complete trust on the decision to be taken by the President of SITE Association, as the industrial sector has suffered millions of rupees production losses due to power breakdowns and the shortage of water.

Muhammad Jawed Bilwani (President) after taking inputs from the participants who were gathered at the SITE Association for an Extraordinary General meeting, announced the following unanimous resolutions including Publication of Appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and agitation at Karachi Press Club on Monday at 11 am where future strategy to be announced if the matters between K-Electric and SSGC are not being resolved.

President of SITE Association, Jawed Bilwani urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief of the Army Staff to take serious note of the current situation otherwise the Government would lose 50 percent of direct taxes due to the closure of a large number of export-oriented units in Karachi.

On behalf of the largest trade Association of Pakistan, he pleads an amicable resolution of the current dispute between K-Electric and SSGC.