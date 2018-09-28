National karate coaches course begins

Lahore

National Karate Accreditation Coaches Course started here on Friday with more than one hundred coaches attending the useful opportunity to learn finer points of modern day coaching at Gymnasium hall of Nishter Park Sports Complex.

The technical experts belong to all the affiliated units of the Pakistan Karate Federation are being taught by the course directors by the Farman Ahmed (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Khalid Noor (Pride of Performance) and Muhammad Nadeem.

On Saturday, the participants will be briefed on the latest competition rules of World Karate Federation & karate techniques to groom upcoming players on modern lines.—APP

