National, international sports activities to be promoted in AJK: Masood

Mirpur (Ajk)

The sports policy would soon be announced in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) under the spirit of the promotion of sport activities of national and international repute and importance in the area.

It was disclosed in a meeting of AJK minister for Sports, Youth, Culture, MDA and MDHA Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed with Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Friday.

During the meeting matters related to promotion of sports activities, education, tourism and development projects were discussed in detail.

President AJK urged that concerted efforts were to be made in promoting national and international level sports activities in all of Azad Kashmir. He said the AJK government was formulating policies to promote a culture of sports by improving and building new sports facilities which would be easily accessible to the general public.

Masood Khan said with a huge youth bulge it was imperative to capitalize on this invaluable human resource. He said opportune measures would be taken to include the youth in governance issues of AJK and help make them productive and responsible members of the society.

The president said positive steps were taken for improving the quality of education in AJK. He said by upholding merit, the quality of teachers would be enhanced in educational institutions throughout Azad Kashmir. The president added that quality of higher education would also be provided to the people of AJK by establishing the sub-campuses of renowned universities of Pakistan in various districts of Azad Kashmir.

During the meeting, issues regarding the delay in conducting the examinations / vivas of the students at Poonch Medical College, Rawalakot were also deliberated upon. The president said the precious time of the students must not be wasted and urged their examination/viva process to be completed without further delay. He also said that issues related to financial hurdles faced by the college also needed immediate redressal.

Ch. Muhammad Saeed apprised the President of various development projects taking place in AJK, especially in developing infrastructure, construction of roads, establishing a tourism corridor and energy production. The president said apart from hydel power production, AJK also had a huge potential for solar power generation, especially in Mirpur and its adjoining districts. The president also proposed introducing tourist attractions like paragliding and other adventure sports. Over time, he added, southern districts like Mirpur and Bhimber can be made into tourist hotspots especially in the winter season.

Meanwhile, in another meeting Chaudhry Yasin Gulshan, MLA apprised the President of various issues in his home constituency of Abbaspur.

The president said steps would be taken for the early completion of Poonch University’s sub-campus at Abbaspur. He added that issues relating to the land acquisition and other modalities needed to be addressed on priority to ensure the timely completion of the sub-campus.—APP