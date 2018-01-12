National Internal Security Policy centered on goals defined in vision 2025 : Ahsan

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal Friday said roadmap to formulate National Internal Security Policy is centered on goals defined in vision 2025 that envisage sharing peace, stability and development. Chairing a high level meeting here on formulation of National Internal Security Policy (NISP) 2018-2023, he said present government has steered the country towards progress by enabling peace and stability. “We need to take practical steps now in order to consolidate gains made and improve our capabilities for new and future threats to our peace and security,” he said. The meeting was attended by officials from Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), Counter Terrorism Force, Provincial Home Ministries, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Ministry of Interior. The participants approved detailed roadmap for policy formulation process that includes three rounds of consultation sessions involving key stakeholders and a national conference on internal security. This represents a move towards evidence-based policy making in order to design policy interventions that deal with not only symptoms but also root-causes of security issues. Ahsan Iqbal said political stability plays vital role for development which requires avoiding conflicts in all forms and manifestations. National Security has become a broad subject. The nature of threats is changing with technological revolution, he said. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has changed

Orignally published by APP