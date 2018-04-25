National institutions working together can make Pakistan Asian tiger: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has urged all national institutions to work together to make Pakistan an Asian tiger.

“All national intuitions should work in solidarity to make Pakistan an Asian tiger,” Iqbal said while speaking at a seminar, CPEC Five Years: A Story of Success and Opportunities, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The interior minister upheld, “We did not come into power for a personal agenda but to serve people and have developed Pakistan. We love Pakistan as much as anyone else.

“If you cannot appreciate the government’s performance then do not taunt it on a daily basis either,” he added.

“Now that we have reached our destination, some people have turned up with a pickaxe to destroy our garden,” he added. “But we will protect what we have sowed.”

Iqbal stressed that peace and stability are vital to reap benefits of CPEC. “If we get involved in conflicts, we will not be able to benefit from CPEC.”

He added, “CPEC has highlighted Pakistan’s positive image across the world and a number of countries are keen to enter into a partnership with us.”

“We will not allow Pakistan’s progress to crash-land,” the interior minister asserted.

Iqbal further said the government has also launched the Productivity, Quality and Innovation (PQI) initiative to make Pakistan globally competitive.

Orignally published by INP