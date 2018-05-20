MUSEUMS for preserving history and culture or for any other specific purpose are not easy to be established and developed as it takes years together for accomplishing the cherished objective. National History came to limelight afresh when the Citizens Archive of Pakistan, a non-profit organization dedicated to preservation and promotion of history and culture of Pakistan, hosted a walk through newly-established National History Museum, which has been established by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at a cost of Rs 500 million.

Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the President of PML (N), in April 2018, inaugurated the museum. Since then, the museum has been hosting public school tours regularly in collaboration and cooperation of the Provincial Education Department. But the good news for the people from different walks of life who are interested in history and culture of Pakistan is that the doors of the newly-established National History Museum are going to be opened to the members of general public as well as domestic and foreign tourists in right earnest from July 01, 2018 which also marks commencement of new financial year in terms of budgetary and financial matters.

The Citizens Archive of Pakistan Patron-in-Chief and two time Academy Award winner film-maker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, on being contacted, said that the story of Pakistan is the story of its people and their struggle for creation of a separate homeland under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and this is for the first time that a museum has been established to pay homage to the first generation of the nation, the oral histories, photographs, videos and interactive museum exhibits all have been culled from the Citizens Archive of Pakistan. She further said ‘we cannot wait to share these with the young and alike. The National History Museum is a place of introspection to understand who we are as a nation and from where we have come’.

Director, ace photographer and President of the Citizens Archive of Pakistan Amean J. said ‘ The National History Museum in Lahore will remind us of the determination our forefathers had for independence, elderly will be reminded of the sacrifices they had made during the struggle and migration to new homeland after partition of the sub-continent into two countries of Pakistan and India. Children will be motivated to envision a thriving future for Pakistan. A state of the art museum in the country will keep on instigating pride in all generations and peoples of all walks of life’.

PHA Director General Mian Shakeel Ahmad said that National History Museum is a landmark project of the PHA, it provides a unique opportunity to the public, especially the youth, to experience the creation of Pakistan and celebrate the heroes and heroines who had played a pivotal role in turning the idea of Pakistan into a reality, the museum has everything at one place which a history lover can dream of. Located in the glorious Greater Iqbal Park, the museum is a unique and pioneering initiative, which will be encouraging the visitors to actively engage themselves with Pakistan’s diverse history and culture. Both PHA and The Citizens Archive of Pakistan, it is worth mentioning here, have joined hands to make it a place of exploration, education as well as enjoyment and entertainment through journey into history and culture of Pakistan as a testament to their shared commitment to advancements in education, preservation of heritage and promotion of culture.

This is a good addition of its kind to the cultural capital of Pakistan,Lahore, which already has a very big and old Museum on the Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam (The Mall) opposite the old campus of the Punjab University, Iqbal Museum on road from Railway Station to Garhi Shahu housing the personal belongings of great thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the Army Museum which has been established in the cantonment area by the Pakistan Army and is yet another good place to visit.

Why Zafarullah Jamali had resigned?

In the general elections held in 2002 during the tenure of Chief of Army Staff cum President General Pervez Musharraf, his patronized Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-i-Azam) had emerged victorious under the leadership of its President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain from Gujrat.

The party leadership decided that MNA from Balochistan Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali be made the Prime Minister, the first-ever from that province in order to remove and eliminate deprivations of its people to some extent. General Pervez Musharraf has okayed his name on the suggestion of Ch Shujat Hussain.

Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali as such became the new Prime Minister of Pakistan but when everything was going apparently smoothly, he after little more than two years announced his resignation from the coveted office attributing this to some personal reasons. Afterwards, he had told newsmen on some occasion that he will divulge the reasons which forced him to resign at some appropriate time. This mysterious resignation by the prime minister of the ruling party had been a source of some mental tension to me like many others who wanted to solve the mystery also at the earliest. Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was followed by Ch Shujat Hussain as the new prime minister as full-fledge chief executive and not sort of caretaker prime minister.After couple of months, he also quit the office and Citibank’s senior official Shaukat Aziz was made the prime minister—third one of the same ruling party in about three years or so.

Lot of information in this regard became available when I got hold a copy of Ch Shujat Hussain’s autography in Urdu titled ‘Sach Tau Yeh Hai’ which was launched couple of months back at a big function held at the Avari Hotel. According to the information given in the book, Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali had developed serious differences with COAS/President General Pervez Musharraf who was not happy over the prime minister’s lazy and lethargic attitude and habit of sitting over official files for days together.

Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was motivated by Ch Shujat Hussain and other party leaders to step down, announce his resignation at a press conference and also announce the name of Shaukat Aziz as his successor in the office of the Prime Minister. He agreed to tender his resignation but declined quite firmly to name Shaukat Aziz as his successor. I had bit of information already that Mir Sahib was reluctant to hand over charge to Shaukat Aziz.

Shaukat Aziz was a Senator and could not be made the next prime minister straight away unless be became a member of the National Assembly. For this necessary arrangements were made by the party leadership to get an easy to win comfortable seat vacated and get Shaukat Aziz elected from there as an MNA to pave the way for his entry into the coveted office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

This arrangement involved a period of at least three months and to fill the gap till such time, General Pervez Musharraf asked Ch Shujat Hussain to put the heavy cap on his head. Ch Shujat Hussain agreed to the suggestion from the benefactor and became the full-timer Prime Minister accordingly. As Shaukat Aziz was elected as MNA within the stipulated period, Ch Shujat Hussain also resigned giving rise to the rumors that he was not keeping good health. But in fact, he had become the second prime minister of the same ruling party to resign in less than three years in accordance with the understanding about which general public was not all that aware. After Ch Shujat Hussain had resigned, Shaukat Aziz became the new prime minister.

I have narrated this only to tell myself and also to my worthy readers the background as to why Mir Zafarullah Khan had suddenly decided to resign, Ch Shujat Hussain had stepped in as a stopgap arrangement and Senator turned MNA Shaukat Aziz had become the prime minister. This is certainly not a sort of review of Ch Shujat Hussain’s book at all, please.

