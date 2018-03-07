National History Museum to be inaugurated on March 23

Commissioner Lahore division Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Tuesday said that all sections of National History Museum, Greater Iqbal Park would be inaugurated on March 23.

During a visit to History Museum, he said that boating lake of Greater Iqbal Park would also be inaugurated on March 23, adding that National History Museum was a mega project of Greater Iqbal Park phase II, which would digitally present all aspects of Pakistan’s history as per international standards.

Reviewing the quality of technical work and design of the under-construction National History Museum, the commissioner said that various segments of the museum would highlight the scenarios of Pakistan Movement and its creation.

He said that digital wall would reflect and present the salient features of Pakistan freedom movement and glory of Pakistan, adding that first time in the history of Pakistan such project had been initiated and was being completed to give solute to Pakistan heroes of different decades.—APP

