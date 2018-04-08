National History Museum, Boating Lake to be opened on April 14

City Reporter

All sections of National History Museum, Greater Iqbal Park Phase-II would be inaugurated on April 14, 2018.

Official sources said that boating lake of Greater Iqbal Park would also be inaugurated on the same day.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif would inaugurate the project.

National History Museum was a mega project of Greater Iqbal Park phase II, which would digitally present all aspects of Pakistan’s history as per international standards, the sources informed.

Various segments of the museum would highlight the scenarios of Pakistan Movement and its creation, he said.

He said that digital wall would reflect and present the salient features of Pakistan freedom movement and glory of Pakistan.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG Mian Shakeel Ahmad said the park would be proved a milestone for the culture, history and heritage of the country.

Mian Shakeel said that first time in the history of Pakistan such project had been initiated and was being completed to give salute to Pakistan heroes of different decades.

He said besides its own security measures, the park’s security had also been associated with safe city project.