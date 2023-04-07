The current political climate in Pakistan has reached the sporting world and will likely cause the 34th National Games to be delayed.

The competition is set to take place in Quetta from May 15th. However, the local government of Balochistan has now formally requested Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to start the games on May 22nd.

The decision has reportedly been taken to allow the athletes from Punjab to vote during the province’s election which is set to take place on May 14th barring any changes.

POA will reportedly take the decision during an Executive Level meeting which has been called on April 11th.

A POA delegation comprising Mohammad Yaqoob, Shaukat Javed (Chairman of POA Sports Commission), Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood and Aqil Shah is already in Quetta to review the security arrangements for the upcoming tournament.

The 34th National Games have already been delayed for numerous reasons because of a motley of reasons before, so another hindrance in the matter is of little problem to the athletes.

POA has already finalised a list of 32 different sporting disciplines in which athletes from all over Pakistan will participate in.

Pakistan Army is the defending champion of the trophy, winning its 28th title in 2019.