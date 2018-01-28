National games kick off for differently abled youth

Lahore

The Inaugural Special Olympics National Games kicked off at the Gymnasium, Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The three day National Games are being organized by Sports Board Punjab, Special Olympics Pakistan and the Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit. 250 special athletes are participating in the games.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Jahangir Khanzada delivered a message about the event. He said, “I am humbled and privileged to be a part of this noble cause. We are all equal and these games represent the resolve of the Honorable Chief Minister of “No Athlete Left Behind”. Today we host 250 differently abled athletes from all across the nation to take part in these games. We stand hand in hand for a unified Pakistan! Pakistan Zindabad!”

This landmark initiative is a continuation of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s resolve of ‘No Athlete Left Behind’ where three special athletes from Punjab were sponsored by Government of Punjab for World Winter Games in Austria.

Then another successful event took place in November in which 1,300 Special Athletes from across Punjab were hosted by Sports Board Punjab, to participate in the 17th Punjab Games. Now this venture has been taken to the national level with the initiation of the Special Olympics National Games which will encourage differently abled youth from across the country to take part and raise awareness for their inclusion in society.

Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit’s Head Fatima Zaidi took part in the opening ceremony for the National Games and said, “Inclusion is a way of thinking, a way of being and a way of making decisions about helping everyone co-exist in harmony. The 2018 National Games is a continuation of the Chief Minister’s resolve of “No Athlete Left Behind” promoting inclusion and equity amongst the society.”

“We are holding the Special Olympics National Games and are celebrating the 50 years of Special Olympics Movement, nearly 50 coaches and 250 athletes have joined the games. Chairperson and I wish all the success and enjoyable movements for everyone. Let me win if I cannot win let me be brave in the attempt” said Special Olympics Pakistan Vice – Chairperson Anis Ur Rehman.

During the three day event, the 250 male and female participants will take part in competitions of Bocce, Powerlifting and Soccer.