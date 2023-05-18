National Games: Farhan Isa appointed Chief D Mission of Sindh

For the 34th National Games, Dr. Farhan Isa Abdullah has been appointed Chief of Mission of the Sindh contingent, Imtiaz Shaikh will be the Deputy Chief of Mission and Muhammad Asghar will be the Secretary, Sindh before departure to Quetta.

Various matters were finalized in the meeting presided over by Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput.

It should be noted that Sindh’s 425-member contingent is participating in the National Games, 222 men and 128 women in 29 out of 32 sports. Including women, 42 male and 33 female officials are part of the squad.