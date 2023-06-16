National Freelance Training Program – Check all details here

LAHORE – Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has rolled out three months National Freelance Training Program, a new initiative that provides contemporary training to aspiring freelancers.

The much-anticipated initiative aimed at supporting freelancers and independent workers by providing them with training and resources to polish their skills and improve their professional prospects.

To make it possible, IT Ministry and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) started venture and now accepting applications for admission in its next phase to provide honourable online employment to the aspiring participants.

Courses comprised of high-demand digital skills will be covered in the procedure, and it will enable them to earn a good income in the digital era, where millions are working remotely.

Impressively, thousands of students have already completed freelance training and have raked in millions. To make it user-friendly, the government is offering massive fee discounts.

Eligibility requirements for National Freelance Training Program

Candidates must have National Identity Card (CNIC)

Candidates must be residents of respective region, and

Candidates must have completed 14 years of education.

Aspirants should be between 18 to 40 years

Centres for National Freelance Training Program

At least 20 centres have been established across Pakistan which provide 3 months of training in Advertising, Creative Designing, Technical Content Marketing, and other fields to young people.

Aspirants who will complete the full training program will get completion certificates on successfully completing the program. Meanwhile, the evaluation will be done in light of attendance, performance, and other assignments.

How to apply for Freelance Training Program

If you want to apply for the program, please click here to further details