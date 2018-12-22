National Football C’ship in January

Multan

First ever National Football Championship would be held at Sports Complex district sports ground here in mid of January next.

This was stated by District Sports Officer Muhammed Jameel Kamran here on Friday.

Two teams of South Punjab would also participate in the championship, he added.

He said that players’ trials for selection of teams would be held in phases.

He said that registration and trials of Multan district players would be held at district sports ground on December 22.

He further informed that trials of players from South Punjab would be held on December 26.

The willing players were asked to report to DSO Jameel Kamran and Muhammed Asim in uniform, he added.—APP

