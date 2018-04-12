National Foods receives green excellency award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Being the leading food brand of Pakistan, National Foods Limited (NFL) is continuously endeavouring to give back to the country through focusing on health, education and women empowerment.

National Foods Limited is the 1stCorporate Office in Pakistan to have received the Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

Office space is just one of the many initiatives where the company sticks to its founders’ philosophy geared towards building sustainability for both the environment and the business.