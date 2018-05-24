National Foods promotes gender equality

Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

National Foods Limited has over the years evolved to bring into its fold women at every level of the organization. In line with this vision to increase the role of women at the corporate level, National Foods Limited participated in the Elevate program by Circle. Elevate is Pakistan’s first Women Leadership Program.

This is an ongoing program. For the first batch comprising over 9 months, National Foods Limited nominated 5 women from their Head Office and Plant to participate in the program. Over the course of this program, the individuals interacted with other women of the corporate sector and developed the confidence to take challenges head-on and prove their mettle. Emotional Intelligence and awareness of personal strengths were emphasized upon where leading CEOs of Pakistan took out time and mentored the participants.

Starting from September ’17 and ending in May ’18, the key objectives of participating in the program were to increase women participation in the overall workforce, increase women representation on boards and leadership and enhance women-led leadership in key functions. Different mentoring sessions included Building your Leadership Muscle, Cultivating your Inner Voice, and Building Allies.

“Nominating our female employees for the Elevate program was a journey to witness,” Director Human Resources National Foods Limited, Saira A. Khan spoke in regards to the program. “We witnessed a marked growth in confidence of our employees. It is an honour to be cultivating an environment where strong, committed and passionate professionals are the output,” she said, adding, “National Foods Limited has been a forerunner for gender equality in all areas of our Head Office and Plant.” “We hope to continually foster the growth of our female employees,” Saira added.

This is just one of the several projects undertaken by National Foods to build and empower women leaders. Multiple other organizations also partook in the program, where the participants interacted with each other and advised on how to empower women across the board.

