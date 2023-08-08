KARACHI – National Foods Limited has launched “Seed to Table” project to address raw material import hurdles and elevate domestic agricultural ecosystem to foster farmer empowerment through investment and job creation.

The endeavor will not just strengthen NFL supply chain, but will also contribute to reshaping the agricultural sector positively.

The project encompasses partnerships with different prominent stakeholders to come together and jointly work on developing the tomato and red chili value chain.

Abrar Hasan, CEO of National Foods Limited, stated, “In a time of economic challenges, ‘Seed to Table’ represents our commitment to guide Pakistan towards a better future. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this important change, as we transform the business and localize our operations.”

With the ‘Seed to Table’ initiative, NFL is committed to reshaping the narrative of sustaining the supply chain within the food industry, thus significantly improving the entire value chain.

By effectively addressing the hurdles associated with raw material imports, National Foods is not only revolutionizing its operational procedures, but also enhancing food security and localization efforts while upholding sustainability at its core.

Through proactive collaboration and innovation, the company stands strong to invest and shape a future where resilience is rewarded, localization prevails, and the economy thrives.