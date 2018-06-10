National Foods Initiates ‘Ramadan Made Easy’ Campaign

Staff Reporter

Karachi

National Foods Limited has been a pioneer in creating innovative products that are integral to the daily lives of millions of consumers across Pakistan. Cementing its position as an expert in food, National Foods works with the best in the industry and in keeping up with this tradition of trust, love and reliance, a partnership has been entered into with the highly-talented winner of ‘MasterChef’ Pakistan, Ammara Noman. This is to create several exciting recipes and new cuisines for the Sahar and Iftaar meals.

All these recipes, enriched with the scrumptious tastes and flavours of National Foods products, have started to be rolled out over the course of this sacred month. National Foods is known to inspire new traditions with such cultural initiatives. This is yet another campaign that will encourage new trends in culinary practices, to enhance the taste, nourishment and quality of meals.

This campaign is a part of the bigger agenda for cooking to be Made Easy, not just for the fasting Muslims, but for everyone around the world who enjoys ethnic cuisine. The women of today are seeking innovative recipes which are quick to make.

The young food-connoisseur and MasterChef, Ammara Noman has helped with these innovative recipes while famous photographer S.M. Shuja has added his brilliance by photographing the entire food series, including Chapli Cheeseballs, Pakora Lollipops and several more.

The Marketing Services Lead at National Foods Limited – Syed Rizwan Ali said that; ‘National Foods Limited is always looking for new ways to tantalize the taste-buds of the community with healthier varieties of food and delectable servings. During this Ramadan, we wanted to inspire women across the nation to bring something new to their Iftaar table every day.